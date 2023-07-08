Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi on Saturday afternoon. The heavy downpour in the national capital led to waterlogging in several areas including Rabindra Nagar, Connaught Place, Minto Bridge, etc among others. People and vehicles were seen wading through the waterlogged streets of the national capital. The Delhi police even put barricading in place at the Minto Bridge underpass to stop traffic movement as the underpass witnessed waterlogging due to incessant rainfall in the city. Meanwhile, the heavy downpour in the city also led to slow movement of traffic as a huge traffic snarl was seen at Tilak Marg in Delhi. The MeT department has predicted more showers during the day. Delhi Rains Forecast: Fresh Spell of Rain Drenches National Capital; Cloudy Sky With Moderate Rain Today, Predicts IMD (Watch Video).

Severe Waterlogging Witnessed in Rabindra Nagar Area

#WATCH | Severe waterlogging witnessed in Rabindra Nagar area of Delhi following incessant rainfall in the city. pic.twitter.com/W1kjQWWSpo — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2023

Waterloggng in Connaught Place

#WATCH | Heavy rainfall lashes parts of Delhi, leading to waterlogging in several parts of the city. (Visuals from Connaught Place) pic.twitter.com/qOQ44zzqZ9 — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2023

Delhi Police Closes Minto Bridge Underpass

#WATCH | Delhi | Police barricading put in place at Minto Bridge underpass to stop traffic movement as it witnesses waterlogging at the spot. Several parts of the city are witnessing severe waterlogging following incessant rainfall. pic.twitter.com/STkaoeHbPu — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2023

Traffic Snarl at Tilak Marg in Delhi

#WATCH | Traffic snarl at Tilak Marg in Delhi as incessant rainfall causes waterlogging at several places in the city. pic.twitter.com/m06An9bnQO — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2023

