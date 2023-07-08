New Delhi, July 8: A fresh spell of rain drenched Delhi on Saturday with the Met office predicting more showers during the day. The national capital recorded 3 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ended at 8.30 am on Saturday. The early morning rain inconvenienced many commuters who faced hardships in reaching their destinations. The India Meteorological Department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain during the day.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, it said. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 30 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity was recorded at 96 per cent. Delhi Rains Forecast and Weather Update: Rain Lashes Parts of National Capital, Temperature Drops to 26 Degrees Celsius; Cloudy Sky With Light Drizzle Likely Today, Predicts IMD (Watch Video).

Rain Lashes Parts of Delhi:

#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of the national capital Delhi; visuals from near AIIMS pic.twitter.com/ugIGK1X4mV — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2023

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 79 at 9.00 am, Central Pollution Control Board data showed. Delhi Rains Today Photos and Videos: Delhiites Wake Up to Heavy Rainfall and Gusty Winds, Netizens Share Pictures and Clips on Twitter.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.