Delhi on Tuesday reported 1,101 fresh COVID-19 cases, 620 recoveries and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital mounted to 6,49,973 while the death toll rose to 10,967.

Delhi reported 1,101 fresh COVID19 cases, 620 recoveries and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours; case tally at 6,49,973 pic.twitter.com/jTFrCqLTVV — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)