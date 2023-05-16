In a shocking incident that took place in Delhi, a man allegedly killed his wife, and children aged 6 and 13 with a knife near the Jyoti Nagar area of PS Shahdara. The incident took place on Tuesday, May 16. The accused identified as Sushil allegedly killed his wife named Anuradha and their 6-year-old daughter and 13-year-old son. Police officials said that the son has been admitted to GTB hospital while the husband hanged himself and committed suicide after killing his family. "Prima facie it is murder by the deceased Sushil. Further investigation is underway," officials of Delhi Police police said. After the preliminary investigation, cops said that the accused had searched on the internet for "how to tie knot" before killing his family members. The police found three bodies at the crime scene. Delhi Shocker: Elderly Woman Brutally Murdered in Dwarka Area by Domestic Help, Associate; Detained.

Man Kills Wife and Children in Delhi

The accused had searched on the internet 'how to tie knot' before killing his family members. At the place of occurrence, 3 bodies were found. FSL teams are inspecting the scene of occurrence: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2023

