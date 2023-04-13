New Delhi, April 13: An elderly woman was brutally murdered by her domestic help with the help of an associate in Delhi's Dwarka area, police said, adding the two accused have been detained.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Om Vihar. At around 2.30 p.m., the Bindapur police station received information regarding a murder in the area, following which a team immediately rushed to the spot. Delhi Shocker: Eight, Including Seven Minors Arrested After Man Stabbed to Death in Samaypur Badli Area.

"The woman identified as Usha was found murdered in her home," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M. Harsha Vardhan said. "Based on CCTV footage, it was suspected that a girl who works as a domestic help along with a male accomplice committed the crime," said the official.

During investigation, the police found that the victim's family did not carry out any verification process of the domestic help'. "This had led to difficulties in finding out any details about the girl. Even basic details like a phone number were not available," said the DCP.

"However, multiple teams worked professionally and effectively to identify both the accused. They were tracked and finally detained at the Gorakhpur railway station in a late night operation in coordination with Uttar Pradesh Police," he said, adding that their interrogation is going on. Delhi Shocker: Neighbour Kidnaps, Murders Minor Girl, Dumps Body in Drain in Kapashera.

More details are awaited. This latest incident comes just days after an elderly couple were found murdered in their home in the city's Gokulpuri area. The accused in the double murder was the couple's daughter-in-law, who plotted the murder along with her boyfriend and another friend.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2023 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).