A 41-year-old man has been arrested in Dallupura area of Delhi for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl and threatening her to share her objectionable photos and videos. The accused, identified as Shahid, lives as a tenant in the girl's house. According to the complaint lodged by the girl's parents, the accused blackmailed her claiming that he has taken her objectionable photos and videos while she was changing dress. He also sexually assaulted her multiple times. A medical checkup of the girl was being conducted. Delhi Shocker: Elderly Woman Brutally Murdered in Dwarka Area by Domestic Help, Associate; Detained.

Minor Girl Raped, Blackmailed in Delhi:

