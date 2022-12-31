The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday took to social media to update citizens about traffic restrictions and diversions in the national capital. In its post, the the traffic police asked commuters to plan their journey accordingly in view of the extension of Ashram Flyover to New DND Flyover. "Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly on the below mentioned roads and stretches," the Delhi traffic police said. Delhi Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory in View of Flyover Construction Work Between Ashram Chowk and Kilokri Village; Check Details Here.

Check Tweet:

Traffic Advisory Following the extension of Ashram Flyover to New DND Flyover, commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly on the below mentioned roads and stretches. #DelhiPoliceUpdates pic.twitter.com/BW5zugZeBO — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 30, 2022

