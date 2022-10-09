On Sunday, the Delhi Traffic Police took to social media to update citizens about traffic restrictions and diversions in the national capital. In its post, the traffic police said that traffic will remain heavy due to construction work of flyover between Ashram Chowk and Kilokri Village. In another tweet, the police said that the construction work will continue till 1st week of December. They also advised commuters to avoid the stretch. Earlier, the Delhi traffic police said that traffic was affected on the Mathura Road in the carriageway from Sarita Vihar towards Badarpur due to breakdown of two trucks.

Construction Work of Flyover Between Ashram Chowk and Kilokri Village

The construction work will remain continue till 1st week of December, 2022.Commuters are advised to avoid this stretch — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 9, 2022

