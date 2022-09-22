On Thursday, the Delhi Traffic Police took to social media to update citizens about traffic restrictions and diversions. The police urged citizens to plan their journey in wake of IMD's thunderstorm with a light to moderate intensity rainfall alert. Besides, the police also said that traffic is affected on Phirni Road and Tooda Mandi Red Light, Najafgarh due to waterlogging. In separate tweets, the Delhi traffic police also said that traffic is affected in the carriageway from Mahipal Pur Red Light towards Mehrauli and on Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Moti Bagh Junction towards Dhaula Kuan due to waterlogging.

Thunderstorm With Light to Moderate Intensity Rain

Traffic Alert As per IMD report "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Delhi and adjoining areas". Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 22, 2022

Traffic Affected Due to Waterlogging

Traffic Alert Traffic is affected on Phirni Road and Tooda Mandi Red Light, Najafgarh due to waterlogging. Kindly avoid the stretch. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 22, 2022

Mahipal Pur Red Light Towards Mehrauli

Traffic Alert Traffic is affected in the carriageway from Mahipal Pur Red Light towards Mehrauli due to waterlogging. Kindly avoid the stretch. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 22, 2022

Kindly Avoid Travelling on Mahatma Gandhi Marg

Traffic Alert Kindly avoid travelling on Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Moti Bagh Junction towards Dhaula Kuan due to waterlogging near Shanti Niketan. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 22, 2022

