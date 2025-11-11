At least nine people were killed and several others injured in a blast inside a moving car outside Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in the Capital on Monday evening, November 10. Meanwhile, the Lal Qila (Red Fort) Metro Station has been closed for security reasons. "Service Update Lal Qila Metro Station is closed due to security reasons. All other stations are functional as normal," DMRC wrote on X, formerly Twitter. A high alert has been sounded across Delhi and several other cities, including Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru. The vehicle involved in the blast is learnt to have changed hands multiple times, with the last owner identified as a resident of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. Delhi Blast: CCTV Video Footage Shows Lone Suspect, Hyundai i20 Car Parked for 3 Hours Before Explosion Near Red Fort.

Delhi Metro Update: Lal Qila Metro Station Is Closed Due to Security Reasons

Service Update Lal Qila Metro Station is closed due to security reasons. All other stations are functional as normal. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) November 11, 2025

