New Delhi, August 9: Seven people, including three men, two women, and two children, have lost their lives in a tragic wall collapse in Hari Nagar, Jaitpur, South East Delhi, caused by heavy overnight rainfall, Delhi Police confirmed on Saturday.

A tragic incident claimed the lives of seven individuals, including two young girls, both approximately 7 years old, along with Ravi Bul, aged 27, Rubina, aged 25, Safiqul, a resident of Assam, aged 27, Muttus, a resident of West Bengal, aged 50, and Doli, a resident of Assam, aged 28. Additionally, Hasibul, aged 25, was injured. Delhi Wall Collapse: Man Dies After 2 Walls Suddenly Crash on Pedestrians in Madhu Vihar, CCTV Video Surfaces.

A wall collapse in Hari Nagar, triggered by heavy overnight rain, trapped eight people living in adjacent jhuggies near an old temple. The rescued individuals were rushed to a hospital. Authorities have evacuated the jhuggies to prevent further incidents.

Delhi Wall Collapse

#WATCH | Delhi: On the wall collapse incident in Hari Nagar, Addl DCP South East Aishwarya Sharma says, "There is an old temple here, and next to it are old jhuggies where scrap dealers live. The wall collapsed due to heavy rain overnight. 8 people were trapped and were rescued… pic.twitter.com/RC3ViE3OZE — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2025

Earlier, Addl DCP South East Aishwarya Sharma said, "There is an old temple here, and next to it are old jhuggies where scrap dealers live. The wall collapsed due to heavy rain overnight. 8 people were trapped and were rescued and taken to the hospital. They are undergoing treatment. We don't know how many people died, but according to us, 3-4 people are seriously injured, who may not survive. We have now evacuated these jhuggies so that no such incident occurs in future." Delhi Building Collapse: 2 Killed After Under-Construction Building Collapses After Heavy Rains in Paharganj, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

Initially, a call was received regarding a building collapse in Hari Nagar, located in the Jaitpur area of South East Delhi. Subsequent investigations revealed that the incident pertained to a wall collapse rather than a building collapse.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)