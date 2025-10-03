Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati was remanded to 14-day judicial custody by a Delhi court on Friday, October 3. Delhi Police produced him before Judicial Magistrate Animesh Kumar on completion of his five-day police custody. The 62-year-old, who was apprehended from Agra on September 28, is accused of sexually harassing 17 women students at a private institute in New Delhi. Earlier, police froze INR 8 crore, linked to Saraswati, parked in multiple bank accounts and fixed deposits. According to the FIR, Saraswati, a former chairman of the management institute in southwest Delhi, allegedly forced female students to visit his quarters late at night and sent them inappropriate text messages at odd hours. ‘Sheikh From Dubai Is Looking for Sex Partner’: Probe Finds Shocking WhatsApp Chats of Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati Arrested for Exploiting Women Students.

Chaitanyananda Saraswati Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody

