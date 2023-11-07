A group of women employees of UP "Dial 112" emergency service are on protest demanding a better hike in salary. Videos shows the women employees staging a dharna outside the "Dial 112" headquarters of the Uttar Pradesh Police in Lucknow. The worker began their protest as they are reportedly unsatisfied with revised salary after appraisals. Farmers’ Protest in UP Video: Scuffle Breaks Out Between Bharatiya Kisan Parishad and Police Personnel in Noida.

'Dial 112' Service Employees Stage Protest for Salary Hike:

VIDEO | Women employees of UP 'Dial 112' emergency service continue protesting outside the 'Dial 112' headquarters of the Uttar Pradesh Police in Lucknow demanding salary increment. (Full video is available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/KEmr9OFlIQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 7, 2023

Complain about low salary after appraisals and this is how HR will manipulate you in believing you are not reading the salary figures correctly. Classic example of how HR always wins. Scene from the protest by communication officers at Dial 112 headquarters in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/WmFla31i05 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 7, 2023

