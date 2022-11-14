A video has gone viral on social media which shows a Uttar Pradesh Police vehicle on Sunday hitting two children on a busy street in Baghpat. The injured children were immediately hospitalised and their condition was said to be stable. A viral video footage of the event shows a black Police Response Vehicle (PRV) charging in and striking the two youngsters as they cross the street. Right after the car hits the kids, it stops, and bystanders rush to the children' aid. Baghpat police said that the two kids were playing on the street when the PRV hit them. According to the police, a senior officer also talked with the children's parents on a visit to their home. UP Shocker: Man Rapes Woman After Consuming Energy Booster Pills in Unnao; Victim Dies Due to Excessive Bleeding

Watch Viral Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)