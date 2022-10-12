Western Railway on Wednesday announced to run festive special train between Surat and Karmali stations on the occasion of Diwali 2022. The festive special train will run between Surat and Karmali stations on special fare. Western Railway started the festive special train for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet travel demand during ensuing festive season. The booking for the special train with number 09193 will commence from October 14, 2022 at PRS counters and IRCTC website. Also Read | Indian Railways Running 179 Pairs of Special Trains Till Chhath Puja to Manage Extra Rush of Passengers During Festive Season.

Western Railway to Run Festival Special Train During Diwali 2022

WR to run Festival Spl Train on Spl Fare between Surat & Karmali stns, for the convenience of passengers & with a view to meet travel demand during ensuing festive season Bkg of Trn No. 09193 opens from 14th October, 2022 at PRS counters & IRCTC website@RailMinIndia @drmbct pic.twitter.com/RjGE6Mp2Hh — Western Railway (@WesternRly) October 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)