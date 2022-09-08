An argument broke out between two women on Thursday in Greater Noida over taking a pet dog in the building elevator. The video of these women arguing over the dog is going viral on social media. The dog owner, who resides in the Ace Aspire Society in Greater Noida, was taking her pet dog in the lift and the other woman protested saying she does not want to risk her life. The other woman also accused the dog owner that her dog is dirty and won't be allowed to go in the lift. The controversy broke after a video of a dog that bit a child in the lift of Castle Charms Society of Ghaziabad went viral. Video: Dog Bites Small Kid in Society’s Lift in UP’s Ghaziabad, Case Registered Against Owner.

Watch Video:

