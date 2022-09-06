In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, a small boy was bit by a dog while he was in the lift on his way to his home. A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. In the 5-second video clip, a woman can be seen entering the lift with her dog as a boy awaits in the lift. As the video moves further, the dog attacks the small kid and bites him. Instead of looking at the child who seems to be in pain, the dog owner ignores him. A few minutes later, the dog tries to attack the boy again when the owner takes him out of the lift as her floor arrives. In the end, the boy can be seen expressing his ordeal to a man who enters the lift. As per reports, the incident took place at Charms County Society of Rajnagar Extension. The police registered a case after the parents of the boy filed a complaint.

Update: राजनगर एक्सटेंशन की चार्म्स काउंटी सुसाइटी का वीडियो, माता-पिता की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने केस दर्ज किया| — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) September 6, 2022

