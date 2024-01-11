In yet another incident of dog attacks, a six-year-old girl suffered injuries after a pack of stray dogs attacked her in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed nearby. The video shows dogs chasing the girl while she was walking in Sampath Nagar. The dogs manage to make the girl fall before the bystanders chase them. The incident occurred on January 9 at around 10:38 am. Dog Attack in Andhra Pradesh: Six-Year-Old Boy Sustains Severe Injuries After Being Attacked by Pack of Stray Dogs in Guntur, Chilling Video Surfaces.

Dog Attack in Guntur:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)