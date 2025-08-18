Panic gripped Indapur town in Pune on Saturday, August 16, after a suspected rabid stray dog bit 17 people near a busy college area along the Pune-Solapur highway. The victims, including students, senior citizens, and pedestrians, were rushed to the Indapur sub-district hospital, which reportedly had no stock of anti-rabies serum (ARS) for the past four months. Patients were directed to Baramati or private hospitals, which triggered outrage over alleged medical negligence. The municipal council later captured and euthanised the dog. The video of the dog attack has surfaced on social media. Dog Attack Caught on Camera in Pune: Stray Dog Attacks Man Entering Residential Society in Pimpri Waghere, Video Surfaces.

Dog Attack in Pune

