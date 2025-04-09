A disturbing incident was caught on camera in Pune’s Pimpri Waghere area, where a man was viciously attacked by a stray dog while entering a residential society on April 6. The CCTV footage shows the dog suddenly lunging at the man near the society gate, biting him repeatedly. Despite his attempts to escape, the aggressive dog continued the attack, leaving the victim injured and in visible distress. Residents rushed to help, but the attack caused panic in the area. The video has since gone viral, reigniting concerns over the growing menace of stray dogs in urban neighbourhoods. Local authorities have been urged to take immediate action to ensure public safety and prevent similar incidents. Dog Menace in Palghar: Stray Dog Attacks, Drags Elderly Woman in Building’s Parking Lot Near Mumbai; Shocking Video Surfaces.

Dog Attack in Pune (Trigger Warning)

A disturbing incident was caught on camera in Pune’s Pimpri Waghere area, where a man was attacked by a stray dog while entering the gate of a residential society on April 6. The video shows the man being bitten by the dog, which appeared aggressive and relentless. Despite his… pic.twitter.com/PzarVEzVAe — Pune Mirror (@ThePuneMirror) April 9, 2025

