On Saturday in the Jabalpur district's Kathra, a group of men brutally beat a dog till it died. Social media is awash with the video of the incident that allegedly depicts the relatives and followers of the village's Sarpanch pulling a dog down the stairs and beating it with big clubs while the helpless animal screamed for its life. Another group of young people standing apart chanted "Maar, Maar" (Kill). Apparently, the dog's owner was away, and the Sarpanch and his family had become tired of the dog's barking. They thus made the decision to put an end to it. Video: Dog Mercilessly Thrashed by Neighbours for Barking at Them in Bengaluru; Canine Shifted to Veterinary Hospital.

Dog Brutally Killed on Camera in Madhya Pradesh

