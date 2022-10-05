In a shocking incident, a dog was brutally thrashed with sticks by neighbours for barking at them. The inhuman act, that was caught on camera, is from Bengaluru's Manjunath Layout near Bhattarahalli. In the video, two men are seen beating the dog with bamboo sticks and the dog is crying in pain. The dog owner and others are seen trying to stop the assault on the dog but in vain. a case has been registered at KR Puram police station. The dog is shifted to veterinary hospital by the dog owner for medication after the brutal attack. Also Read | Dog Attacks Youth, Bites Him in Lift of Apex Society in Noida, Watch Viral Video.

Video of Dog Being Mercilessly Thrashed by Neighbours

In a Inhuman act, A dog was thrashed by Neighbours mercilessly for barking at them previous night at Manjunath Layout near Bhattarahalli. A case has been registered at KR Puram police station. Dog shifted to veterinary hospital by the dog owner for medication. @peta pic.twitter.com/uCcrv8b4bl — Sagay Raj P || ಸಗಾಯ್ ರಾಜ್ ಪಿ (@sagayrajp) October 4, 2022

