During his visit to Canada for the G7 Summit 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a curated selection of traditional Indian handicrafts to global leaders, showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage. The gifts included a Dokra Nandi sculpture made using the ancient lost-wax method, presented to French President Emmanuel Macron. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz received a sandstone replica of the iconic Konark Wheel, symbolising time and cosmic energy. To Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Modi gifted a Kolhapuri Silver Pot from Maharashtra, known for its fine hand-engraving. The Brass Dokra Horse from Chhattisgarh, representing tribal artistry and symbolism, was gifted to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. A Madhubani painting was offered to South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, while Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo received a traditional Warli painting. Other notable gifts included a Brass Bodhi Tree sculpture for Canadian PM Mark Carney, a Silver Filigree Clutch Purse from Odisha for Governor General Mary Simon, and an Ebony Wood Jali Box with Silver Nakkashi for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. Each gift reflected a distinct regional craft and cultural story, reinforcing India’s soft diplomacy and promoting its artisan legacy on the global stage. G7 Summit 2025: PM Narendra Modi Calls for Strict Action Against Nations Who Support and Promote Terrorism.

