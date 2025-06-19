Gifts That PM Narendra Modi Presented to Foreign Leaders at G7 Summit 2025 in Canada (Photo Credits: X/@ANI)

During his visit to Canada for the G7 Summit 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a curated selection of traditional Indian handicrafts to global leaders, showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage. The gifts included a Dokra Nandi sculpture made using the ancient lost-wax method, presented to French President Emmanuel Macron. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz received a sandstone replica of the iconic Konark Wheel, symbolising time and cosmic energy. To Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Modi gifted a Kolhapuri Silver Pot from Maharashtra, known for its fine hand-engraving. The Brass Dokra Horse from Chhattisgarh, representing tribal artistry and symbolism, was gifted to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. A Madhubani painting was offered to South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, while Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo received a traditional Warli painting. Other notable gifts included a Brass Bodhi Tree sculpture for Canadian PM Mark Carney, a Silver Filigree Clutch Purse from Odisha for Governor General Mary Simon, and an Ebony Wood Jali Box with Silver Nakkashi for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. Each gift reflected a distinct regional craft and cultural story, reinforcing India’s soft diplomacy and promoting its artisan legacy on the global stage. G7 Summit 2025: PM Narendra Modi Calls for Strict Action Against Nations Who Support and Promote Terrorism.

PM Modi Gifts Warli Painting to Mexico President

PM Narendra Modi gifted Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, President of Mexico, a Warli Painting during his visit to Canada to attend the G7 Summit. Warli Painting is a traditional tribal art from the Warli community in Maharashtra, India. It is one of the oldest and simplest forms of… pic.twitter.com/QWER86VAqt — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2025

Madhubani Painting Gift for South Korea President

PM Narendra Modi gifted Lee Jae-myung, President of South Korea, a Madhubani Painting during his visit to Canada to attend the G7 Summit. Madhubani Painting, also called Mithila Art, is a famous traditional art form from Bihar, India. It is mostly done by women and passed down… pic.twitter.com/iC1DPIS1jq — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2025

Brass Dokra for Cyril Ramaphosa

PM Narendra Modi gifted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa a Brass Dokra Horse during his Canada visit to attend the G7 Summit. This Brass Dokra Horse from Chhattisgarh is a handmade artwork created using an ancient metal casting method called the lost-wax technique. Made… pic.twitter.com/zuXaMUubtu — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2025

Cane and Bamboo Boat for President of Brazil

PM Narendra Modi gifted Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil, a Cane and Bamboo Boat with a Swan Figurine during his Canada visit to attend the G7 Summit. This Cane and Bamboo Boat with a Swan Figurine is a beautiful handmade craft from Meghalaya, a state in northeast… pic.twitter.com/qvYDoW53ML — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2025

Kolhapuri Silver Pot for Anthony Albanese

PM Narendra Modi gifted Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia, a Kolhapuri Silver Pot during his Canada visit to attend the G7 Summit. This beautiful Kolhapuri Silver Pot comes from Kolhapur in Maharashtra, a place known for its rich tradition of silver craftsmanship.… pic.twitter.com/97R1RQFSOr — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2025

Konark Wheel Replica for Friedrich Merz

PM Narendra Modi gifted Friedrich Merz, Chancellor of Germany, a Sandstone Replica of Konark Wheel during his Canada visit to attend the G7 Summit. This stunning Sandstone Konark Wheel replica from Odisha is a beautifully carved piece inspired by the famous Sun Temple at Konark.… pic.twitter.com/HacWZBPwHR — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2025

Dokra Nandi to French President

PM Narendra Modi gifted Emmanuel Macron, President of France, a Dokra Nandi during his Canada visit to attend the G7 Summit. This beautiful Dokra Nandi sculpture from Tamil Nadu is a fine mix of traditional metal craft and spiritual art. Made using the ancient lost-wax method,… pic.twitter.com/nDz2yKbemm — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2025

Papier Mache Box With Gold Leaf Work to Salma Lakhani

PM Narendra Modi gifted Salma Lakhani, Lieutenant Governor of Alberta, a Papier Mache Box with Gold Leaf Work during his Canada visit to attend the G7 Summit. This Papier-mâché box from Jammu and Kashmir is a beautiful example of the region’s rich art tradition. More than just a… pic.twitter.com/D3s5X7xtFU — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2025

Ebony Wood Jali Work Box for Premier of Alberta

PM Narendra Modi gifted Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta, an Ebony Wood Jali Work Box with Silver Nakkashi Work during his visit to attend the G7 Summit. This elegant presentation box is made from dark Indian ebony wood and comes from Rajasthan. It features detailed silver… pic.twitter.com/7G3qA4aoSf — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2025

Silver Clutch Purse for Mary Simon

PM Narendra Modi gifted Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, a Silver Filigree Work Clutch Purse during his visit to attend the G7 Summit. This beautiful Silver Filigree Clutch Purse from Cuttack, Odisha, showcases the region’s famous traditional craft called Tarakasi. Made… pic.twitter.com/8usct6l4Vv — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2025

Brass Bodhi Tree to Mark Carney

PM Narendra Modi gifted Mark Carney, the Canadian Prime Minister, a Brass Bodhi Tree during his visit to Canada to attend the G7 Summit. This Brass Bodhi Tree sculpture from Bihar is a beautiful and meaningful piece of art. Made by hand from brass, it shows the sacred Bodhi tree… pic.twitter.com/MODYrGcKzZ — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2025

