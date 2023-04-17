An earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale jolted Assam on Monday evening. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt at 4:52 PM on Monday. There has been no reports of any damage to property, or loss of lives due to the earthquake as yet. Earthquake in Tripura: Quake of Magnitude 3.4 Hits Dharmanagar.

Earthquake in Kamrup

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 on the Richter Scale hit Kamrup, Assam at 4:52 pm today: National Center for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2023

