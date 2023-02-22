People of Chennai took to Twitter after they felt earthquake tremors in Tamil Nadu’s capital. Several residents took to twitter to voice their concern and some panic-stricken employees came down to roads from their office buildings. Ongoing metro construction work may have caused the tremors, as per some reports. However Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has denied the same and said no works are currently taking place there. Besides, there is no update about earthquake striking Chennai on National Center for Seismology's Twitter handle. Earthquake To Hit India Soon? NGRI Chief Scientist Issues Stark Warning, Says 'Indian Plate Moving 5 cm Every Year, Raising Possibilities Earthquakes'.

Earthquake in Chennai?

Earthquake in Chennai? — Sam (@Samtweeps) February 22, 2023

Tremors in Chennai? — Shabbir Ahmed (@Ahmedshabbir20) February 22, 2023

