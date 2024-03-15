The National Centre for Seismology has reported an earthquake in Manipur. The quake, which registered a magnitude of 3.9 on the Richter Scale, struck the district of Ukhrul. The tremors were felt at 6:56 am today. Further details are awaited as local authorities assess the situation. Earthquake in Andhra Pradesh: Earthquake of 3.9 Magnitude Strikes Near Tirupati, No Casualties Reported.

Earthquake in Manipur

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale hit Ukhrul, Manipur at 6:56 am today: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/v9bZbBs05G — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024

