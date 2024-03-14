Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 14: An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale occurred 58 km east-northeast of Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, said the National Center for Seismology on Thursday.

The time of the earthquake is said to be around 8:43 pm.

Taking to X, the National Center for Seismology wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 14-03-2024, 20:43:05 IST, Lat: 13.84 & Long: 79.91, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 58km ENE of Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, India" Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: TDP Releases Second List of 34 Candidates, Check Candidate Names and Their Constituencies.

Further details are awaited.

