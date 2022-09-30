The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday seized cryptocurrencies worth approximately Rs 47.64 lakh under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in respect to an investigation being conducted against one Aamir Khan and others relating to the Mobile Gaming Application, namely E-nuggets. Total seizure in the case is now Rs 31.35 crores in the case.

Check Tweet:

ED has frozen cryptocurrencies equivalent to Rs 47.64 Lakhs under PMLA, 2002, with respect to an investigation being conducted against one Aamir Khan and others relating to the Mobile Gaming Application, namely E-nuggets. Total Seizure is now Rs 31.35 Crores in this case: ED pic.twitter.com/G9p1CI5YvU — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)