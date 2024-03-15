The Enforcement Directorate on Friday, March 15 raided the residence of K Kavitha, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader and the daughter of former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, in Hyderabad, pertaining to the Delhi liquor policy case. This comes after the Enforcement Directorate, conducting a money laundering investigation based on the CBI case, had issued multiple summons to her. Excise Policy Case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Moves Sessions Court Challenging Summons Issued to Him on ED Complaints.

ED Raids K Kavitha's House:

VIDEO | IT searches at the residence of BRS leader K Kavitha (@RaoKavitha) in #Hyderabad. More details are awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/xdcli11L2r — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)