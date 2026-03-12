The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that day temperatures are likely to remain above normal by 5-7 degrees Celsius over Jammu-Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, by 4-6 degrees Celsius over the plains of Northwest India, Gujarat State, Madhya Pradesh till March 12. The weather agency also said that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall is likely over Western Himalayan Region till March 16 with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds along with hailstorm over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh between March 11-12 and with isolated heavy falls over Jammu-Kashmir on March 10 and 11. " A fresh western disturbance likely to affect Northwest India from 14th March," IMD added. That said, the weather forecasting service Windy has not predicted any rainfall for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru for today, March 12. Similarly, no rainfall warning has been issued for Hyderabad and Shimla on Thursday. Meanwhile, Kolkata is expected to receive 0.4 to 0.6 mm of rainfall on March 12. UAE Weather Forecast: NCM Predicts Rain and Cooler Temperatures in Dubai and Other Regions Until March 12.

Mumbai Weather Today, March 12

Delhi Weather Today, March 12

Chennai Weather Today, March 12

Bengaluru Weather Today, March 12

Hyderabad Weather Today, March 12

Kolkata Weather Today, March 12

Shimla Weather Today, March 12

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)