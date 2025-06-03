Ahead of the IPL 2025 final, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will win the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. "Go bring the trophy home, boys", DK Shivakumar said while sharing a video message for the RCB team. In the video shared on X (formerly Twitter), DK Shivakumar is seen sporting the RCB jersey and wishing the Rajat Patidar-led side the best to win the IPL 2025 final match and lift the trophy. "We are with you, Karnataka is with you." DK Shivakumar said. The Karnataka Deputy CM shared the video with the caption, "Ee Sala Cup Namde". What Happened When Last Time Royal Challengers Bengaluru Were in IPL Final? Here’s How RCB Performed When They Entered the Indian Premier League Summit Match.

Our Moment, Our Cup, Says Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Ee Sala Cup Namde! ♥️🏆 18 years of grit. Every prayer, every cheer, every heartbreak - it all leads to today. This is more than a match. Our moment. Our Cup. Wishing @RCBTweets the very best - Karnataka is with you!#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/EyjrMsjJLj — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) June 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)