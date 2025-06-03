The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final will see Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) facing Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 2. Both franchises will chase their first title when they face each other in the much-awaited grand finale of season 18. Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be playing their fourth in the history of the tournament. Previously, they have lost all three finals in the IPL. In recent years, the Bengaluru-based franchise has been one of the consistent sides, having qualified for the playoffs five times since the 2020 edition of the IPL. RCB Road to IPL 2025 Final: Here’s How Rajat Patidar-Led Royal Challengers Bengaluru Made it to Summit Clash of Indian Premier League Season 18.

Talking about RCB's journey in IPL 2025, they begin their campaign by defeating the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. They became the first side in the history of the IPL to win all away games in a single edition. The Rajat Patidar-led RCB finished second in the points table. They won nine matches out of 14 and earned 19 points. In Qualifier 1, they thrashed Punjab Kings at their home to secure their place in the grand finale of Season 18.

What Happened When Last Time Royal Challengers Bengaluru Were in IPL Final?

The last time Royal Challengers Bengaluru played an Indian Premier League final match was during the 2016 edition. The Bengaluru-based franchise faced Sunrisers Hyderabad in a high-scoring encounter. Sunrisers posted 208-7 in 20 overs. Despite a strong start, RCB crumbled towards the end and managed to score 200-7 in 20 overs, falling short by 8 runs in yet another heartbreak.

Before the 2016 edition, Royal Challengers Bengaluru played two more finals. Their first final was during the 2009 edition, where they faced the Deccan Chargers. Chasing 144 runs, RCB ended up scoring 137-9 and suffered a defeat by six runs. Drake Places Hefty Bet On Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Win IPL 2025 Final Against Punjab Kings; Check Out Viral Post!.

In the 2011 edition, RCB made their second final appearance. Sadly, they lost the match by 58 runs against the Chennai Super Kings. In the 2025 edition, RCB have reached their fourth final, and they have a golden chance to rewrite history. As they take on the Punjab Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday, the Rajat Patidar-led RCB will be keen to break the jinx.

