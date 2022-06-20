Mumbai Police on Monday issued an advisory regarding fake SMS or Call related unpaid electricity bills to dupe citizens. Mumbai police said the electricity bill fraud, wherein fraudsters pose as employees of electricity companies and send messages to citizens stating that if the electricity bill is not paid the power connection would be cut-off. This fraud has been on rise since the past few months, where hundreds of citizens fell victim to the scam.

Check Tweet:

Precautions to be taken regarding fake SMS/ Call related unpaid electricity bill to dupe citizens ...#cybersafemumbai pic.twitter.com/uOBAXirWBD — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 20, 2022

