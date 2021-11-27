Amid the concerns over new coronavirus variant Omicron, that was first detected in South Africa, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday announced that people returning from South Africa will be quarantined on their arrival in the city. Their sample will be sent for genome sequencing as well.

Every person returning from South Africa will be quarantined on arrival in Mumbai and their samples will be sent for genome sequencing: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar pic.twitter.com/bQwGlajO4Z — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2021

