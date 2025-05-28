Authorities have uncovered two illegal bottled water manufacturing units operating in Greater Noida, seizing over 13,000 bottles falsely packaged to resemble the popular brand Bisleri. During a raid, officials sealed one plant that had stocked 6,252 bottles under the label 'Billsary' and another with 6,856 bottles marked as 'Blessary'. Both names closely mimicked the branding and packaging of 'Bisleri', a well-known bottled water brand in India. Officials said the packaging was deliberately designed to mislead consumers by resembling Bisleri's trademark look. The water in these bottles was reportedly being sold in the local market without proper licenses or safety checks. ‘Bilseri’ vs ‘Bisleri’ in Uttar Pradesh: Baghpat DM Jitendra Pratap Singh Finds Counterfeit Water Bottle at Official Event, Admin Cracks Down on Racket (Watch Video).

Over 13,000 ‘Billsary’ and ‘Blessary’ Bottles Seized From Illegal Plants

यूपी : ग्रेटर नोएडा में पानी के 2 अवैध प्लांट पकड़े गए। एक प्लांट में 'बिल्सेरी' नाम की 6252 बोतलें सीज की गईं। दूसरे प्लांट में 'ब्लेसरी' नाम की 6856 बोतलें जब्त की गईं। इन बोतलों की पैकेजिंग 'बिसलेरी' जैसी थी। pic.twitter.com/OzQ0uRxJLh — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 28, 2025

