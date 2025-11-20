A shocking incident of violence against a student at Noida’s Sector 62 has gone viral, showing a Raj Homes PG operator assaulting a young woman who had gone to collect her security deposit. The attack, recorded on camera Tuesday evening, captures the operator repeatedly pulling her hair, slapping her, and injuring her while bystanders watched without stepping in. According to the student, she had returned to claim the security amount deposited during her stay, but an argument escalated into the violent assault. Her male companion, who wasn’t allowed inside, filmed the incident. After the video triggered widespread outrage, Noida Police confirmed that an FIR has been registered at Sector 58 Kotwali. Officers contacted the student, recorded her statement, and initiated action. Police said, “An FIR has been registered at Police Station Sector 58, and legal action has been taken against the accused party.” Bhopal: Government School Teacher Gets Her Foot Massaged by Student in Madhya Pradesh, Video Surfaces.

PG Operator Slaps Woman

नोएडा सेक्टर-62 के Raj Homes PG में महिला PG संचालक की गुंडागर्दी! सिक्योरिटी मनी वापस मांगने गई युवती के साथ की मारपीट। pic.twitter.com/Bgw5fRvNxb — Greater Noida West (@GreaterNoidaW) November 19, 2025

FIR Filed

संदर्भित प्रकरण के संबंध में थाना सेक्टर 58 पर अभियोग पंजीकृत है, थाना सेक्टर 58 पुलिस द्वारा आरोपी पक्ष के विरुद्ध विधिक कार्रवाई की जा चुकी है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) November 19, 2025

