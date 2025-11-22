A major accident was narrowly avoided in Greater Noida after a schoolboy slipped and fell on the road and was run over by a cab, yet escaped without any injuries. The incident occurred on November 19 inside Ajnara Homes Society in the Bisrakh police station area and was captured on CCTV, with the video now viral on social media. The footage shows the child running toward the society gate with his sister when he suddenly slipped. A cab approaching from behind ran over him with its front wheel before the driver abruptly stopped. The child’s sister, who was ahead and driving their car, immediately halted and rushed back on seeing the accident. Residents quickly gathered around the cab, expressing shock and anger, while the sister helped her brother to safety. The boy was found unharmed despite the terrifying moment. Police said the family has not filed a complaint yet. Bisrakh police officials added that an investigation will begin once a formal complaint is lodged. Horrific Accident Caught on Camera in Haldwani: Bikers Thrown Into Air After Head-On Collision With Speeding Car in Uttarakhand, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Schoolboy Miraculously Escapes After Cab Runs Over Him Inside Ajnara Homes Society

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Now Noida), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

