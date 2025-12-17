A clash broke out between students and canteen staff at Mangalmay College in Knowledge Park in Greater Noida after students alleged that worms were found in chole bhature served in the college canteen. The issue came to light while students were eating the meal and found the worms in it. Following this, the students immediately boycotted the meal and protested at the canteen and college gate. The situation escalated into a student–staff fight, during which parts of the canteen were vandalised. Videos of the incident have since gone viral on social media. Greater Noida Shocker: Woman Thrashed, Burnt to Death for Dowry, Husband Arrested; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Worms Found in Chole Bhature at Mangalmay College Canteen, Fight Ensues

