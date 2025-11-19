A man posing as a Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) officer was arrested by the Noida unit of the Uttar Pradesh STF on November 18. The accused, identified as Sunil Kumar from Bihar’s Vaishali district, was found carrying a fake R&AW ID card with his photograph. Officials recovered a large cache of fraudulent documents, including 20 cheque books, eight debit and credit cards, and five PAN cards. Police also seized agreements registered under 17 different names, along with two Aadhaar cards and three voter IDs. Authorities said the suspect used these forged documents to carry out multiple frauds across states. The STF has launched a probe to determine the extent of his activities and possible accomplices. Noida: Man Arrested for Creating Fake Bills Worth INR 10 Crore to Claim INR 1.8 Crore GST Credit in Uttar Pradesh.

Fake R&AW Officer Arrested in Noida:

यूपी – नोएडा STF ने फर्जी रॉ ऑफिसर सुनीत कुमार पकड़ा। रॉ ऑफिसर का फर्जी आई कार्ड, 20 चेकबुक, 8 डेबिट–क्रेडिट कार्ड, 3 वोटर ID, 2 आधार कार्ड सहित कई फर्जी डॉक्यूमेंट्स मिले। pic.twitter.com/Av3K89Eg8s — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) November 19, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

