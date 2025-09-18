Recently, the Delhi High Court cancelled the bail granted to a man accused of repeatedly raping his minor daughter and forcing her to watch porn with him. The high court bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna said that the girl was subjected to the depraved acts of the father for nearly five years. She further said that there cannot be anything more grave than a child being abused by her own father, who gave her birth and holds the pious duty and responsibility of ensuring her safety. "Significantly, the child has made specific allegations that her father was a sex addict and used to compel her to see with him the pornographic films on his mobile phone. Prima facie, these allegations have been corroborated from the FSL Report of the mobile phone, which has confirmed about the obscene videos being present in the mobile phone." the court added. In light of the same, Justice Krishna set aside the 2021 bail order. As per the allegations, the accused subjected his daughter to inappropriate touching, forced her to view pornography and rape. The alleged acts began when the girl was around 10 years old and continued for nearly six years. Delhi Shocker: Police Arrest 22-Year-Old Woman for Uploading Morphed and Objectionable Photos To Defame Teacher.

Delhi High Court Cancels Bail of Man Who Forced Daughter to Watch Porn With Him

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Bar and Bench), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

