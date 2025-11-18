A shocking case from Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur has raised serious questions about the safety of women using app-based bike taxi services like Rapido. A local resident alleged on social media that a Rapido driver harassed his female family member by sending obscene messages and even a sex video on WhatsApp after completing a ride on 16 October. According to the post, the driver misused the woman’s contact details obtained through the platform and made repeated WhatsApp calls and sent pornographic photos and videos around 11 PM. The family claimed this is not an isolated incident, warning that multiple women in Tiruppur have faced similar harassment. Calling the service a “threat to women,” the user urged the police and civic authorities to take strict action and even consider banning Rapido. Rapido responded, apologising and assuring immediate action along with legal support for the victim. ‘Touched Me Inappropriately’: Rapido Bike-Taxi Rider Allegedly Molests Woman in Bengaluru, Accused Denies Allegations.

Tiruppur Man Alleges Rapido Driver Sent Sex Videos to Woman Relative After Ride

Using Rapido is a serious threat to women, not just in metro cities but also in my hometown Tiruppur. I returned to my native place after a month and learned that a family member had used Rapido on 16th October. After the ride ended, the driver contacted her via WhatsApp with… pic.twitter.com/bzBxSc0po8 — Prawinn Ganeshnn (@PrawinGaneshan) November 18, 2025

Rapido Responds

As per our recent call conversation, kindly share the requested details with us via DM for further assistance. https://t.co/jeSaGpVmBd — Rapido Cares (@RapidoCares) November 18, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Rapido ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

