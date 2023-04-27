Swift action by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) female personnel saved the life of an elderly passenger trying to board a moving train in Purulia, West Bengal. CCTV footage showed the man passenger was seen trying to catch the moving train. However, he lost his balance and collapsed on the platform. The woman RPF walking behind him saw this and rushed to his safety. She pulled him away from the train. The man walked unhurt due to the alertness and timely action of the woman RPF personnel. RPF Constable Saves Two Women From Falling Under Moving Train at Surat Railway Station, Video Goes Viral.

Female RPF Personnel Saves Elderly Man:

पश्चिम बंगाल के पुरुलिया रेलवे स्टेशन पर एक बुज़ुर्ग चलती ट्रेन पर चढ़ने का प्रयास कर रहा था! तभी बुज़ुर्ग का पैर फिसला और वह ट्रेन की चपेट में आने ही वाला था, तभी एक महिला पुलिसकर्मी ने बुज़ुर्ग की जान बचा ली! सलाम है @rpf_india के पुलिसकर्मियों को! आप की सूझबूझ से एक जिंदगी… pic.twitter.com/1ZBkRriMCa — Sadaf Afreen صدف (@s_afreen7) April 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)