The presence of mind of a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable saved the lives of two women at the Surat Railway Station. The video of constable Arvind Kumar's brave act went viral on social media as he saved the lives of the women, who were trying to board a moving train. The video was shared on Twitter by RPF India and commended Kumar's work. Mumbai: RPF Jawans Save Lives of Woman, Her Child As They Fall From Moving Train Due to Jostling of Passengers at Mankhurd Railway Station (Watch Video).

RPF Constable Saves Two Women:

