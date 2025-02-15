Firozabad, February 15: A 33-yea-old man from Rajasthan returning from Maha Kumbh died after a bus he was travelling in caught fire on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway here Firozabad district in the early hours of Saturday, police said. According to the police, other passengers are safe. Superintendent of Police (City) Ravi Shankar Prasad said the passengers had gone to attend the Maha Kumbh. After taking a dip at the Sangam, they went to Ayodhya for darshan and were returning from there. Mahakumbh 2025 Fire Update: Blaze That Erupted in Vacant Hut Near Harishchandra Marg in Sector 18 of Prayagraj Doused; No Injuries Reported.

Pawan Sharma, from Rajasthan's Nagaur, was among the 52 passengers on board the ill-fated bus, the police said. On Friday night, the bus left for Nagaur from Ayodhya. On the Lucknow-Agra Expressway at around 4 am, the vehicle caught fire, he said. All the other passengers immediately got off the bus. However, Sharma who was sleeping when the incident happened, got stuck inside and died. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the police said, adding that all the passengers were sent to their respective destinations by another bus.

