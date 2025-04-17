Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with a delegation from the Dawoodi Bohra community on Thursday, who expressed their gratitude for the recent amendments made to the Waqf Act. Speaking at the meeting, PM Modi said, “Perhaps very few among you would know that when the idea of working on the Waqf Act first came to my mind, the very first person I consulted was Syedna Saheb.” He acknowledged the role of the spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community in shaping his vision for the reform and emphasised the community’s contributions to the nation. The Waqf Amendment Act, passed recently, seeks to address long-standing issues related to property disputes and the functioning of Waqf boards. Waqf Amendment Act Hearing: Supreme Court To Resume Hearing Batch of Petitions Challenging Constitutional Validity of Waqf Amendment Bill Today.

PM Narendra Modi Credits Role of Dawoodi Bohra Leader

Watch: A delegation from the Dawoodi Bohra community met PM Narendra Modi to thank him for the Waqf Amendment Act. PM Modi says, "Perhaps very few among you would know that when the idea of working on the Waqf Act first came to my mind, the very first person I consulted was… pic.twitter.com/8oyj0AivkD — IANS (@ians_india) April 17, 2025

