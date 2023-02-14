Five women caterers were killed and three injured after they were hit by an SUV car on Nashik-Pune highway while crossing the road in group. Maharashtra Police confirmed two women died on the spot and three others succumbed to their injuries in a hospital. The incident took place at around 10:45 pm on Monday near Shiroli village, about 50 km away from Pune city. A case has been registered against an unidentified person who was driving the SUV. Pappu Yadav Accident: JAP Chief Escapes Unhurt After His Carcade Meets With Mishap in Bihar's Buxar, Two Others Injured (See Pics and Video).

Five Women Caterers Died in Road Accident While Heading for Work:

Five women killed, three injured in accident as SUV hits group crossing Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra's Pune district: Police — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 14, 2023

