In view of Chhath Puja 2022, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said that they have started over 250 trains. "Around 1.4 lakhs berths have been made available and we will do whatever is necessary for the people. I wish everyone a very happy and prosperous Chhath Puja," he added. Chhath Puja 2022: Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena Gives Nod To Hold Puja Celebrations at Designated Yamuna Ghats; Assures Security Measures.

We Have Started Over 250 Trains

