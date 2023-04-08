Every person is entitled to live with dignity and honour and no one is expected to live with constant abuse being hurled upon him, the Calcutta High Court has held while upholding the divorce decree granted to a man on the ground of cruelty by his wife. The court held that a husband can be granted divorce from his wife for subjecting him to mental cruelty if she forces him to get separated from his parents and also calls him a 'coward and unemployed.’ The bench was hearing a plea filed by a wife challenging the May 25, 2009 order of a family court in Pashim Midnapur granting divorce to the husband on the ground of cruelty. The family court had dissolved the July 2, 2001 marriage of the couple. Live-In Relationship Not Accepted and Recognised by Indian Society, Difficult for Woman To Live Alone After It Ends: Allahabad High Court.

Here’s What the Calcutta High Court Said

Forcing husband to get separated from his parents, calling him coward and unemployed is cruelty: Calcutta High Court report by @NarsiBenwal https://t.co/xNhtIlKeiT — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)