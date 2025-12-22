Actress, model, and social media personality Sreenanda Shankar has officially announced her separation from her husband of 16 years, Gev Satarawalla. The couple tied the knot in November 2009 and announced their decision to split through a joint post on Instagram on December 21, 2025. Shankar wrote, "Gev and I have officially separated. Many of you sensed this, but we needed time before sharing it publicly. Life sometimes unfolds in unexpected ways, and we have accepted this with understanding and peace. We are grateful for the love and support you have shown to us, and this is a decision we are both at peace with." She concluded her note by writing, "Respect our privacy and refrain from reaching out to us about this matter. Thank you for your continued love and support. I will need it more than ever." Scroll down to view her post. Malayalam Actress Meera Vasudevan Announces 3rd Divorce From Cinematographer Vipin Puthiyankam on Social Media, Calls It ‘Wonderful and Peaceful Phase of Life’ (View Post).

