The Hyderabad police on Tuesday, March 12, resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse a huge crowd that thronged a restaurant allegedly to get free Haleem after a restaurant announced the offer. The incident took place in Hyderabad's Malakpet. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. As per the news agency PTI, the restaurant management called the police after the crowd went out of control for free haleem, thereby leading to a massive traffic jam in the area.

Police Lathi Charge Gathered for Free Haleem

VIDEO | Police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the crowd that thronged a restaurant in Hyderabad's Malakpet allegedly to get free Haleem earlier today. The restaurant management called the police after the crowd went out of control, leading to a massive traffic jam in the… pic.twitter.com/dBRnLO9sbd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 12, 2024

